Arkansas State takes on Alcorn State after Todd’s 31-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -9; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Taryn Todd scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 81-75 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Arkansas State finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Alcorn State went 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 9.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

