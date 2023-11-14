Arkansas State takes on Alcorn State after Todd’s 31-point showing

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2)
Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -9; over/under is 150
BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays the Alcorn State Braves after Taryn Todd scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 81-75 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.
Arkansas State finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.
Alcorn State went 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record on the road a season ago. The Braves averaged 9.8 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
