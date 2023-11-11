Arkansas State plays Bowling Green after Hicks’ 21-point outing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-0) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Bowling Green Falcons (1-0)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -2.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Freddy Hicks scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 105-76 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Bowling Green finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-9 at home. The Falcons gave up 78.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Arkansas State went 13-20 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 65.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.