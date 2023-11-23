Arizona State takes on BYU in Las Vegas, Nevada

BYU Cougars (4-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11;…

BYU Cougars (4-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -11; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils will play the BYU Cougars at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

BYU went 19-15 overall with a 19-15 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shot 43.2% from the field last season.

