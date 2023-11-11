Arizona State Sun Devils to host Texas Southern Tigers Saturday

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -14.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Texas Southern Tigers.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Texas Southern finished 3-13 on the road and 14-21 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 69.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.9 last season.

