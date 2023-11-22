Arizona State faces BYU in Las Vegas, Nevada

BYU Cougars (4-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) Las Vegas; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State…

BYU Cougars (4-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1)

Las Vegas; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils will face the BYU Cougars at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arizona State finished 23-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

BYU went 19-15 overall with a 19-15 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 34.1% from deep last season.

