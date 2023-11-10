Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Arizona State and Texas Southern square off for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:41 AM

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State and Texas Southern face off in non-conference action.

Arizona State went 23-13 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Sun Devils averaged 14.3 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

Texas Southern finished 14-21 overall last season while going 3-13 on the road. The Tigers shot 42.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

