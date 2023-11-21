Appalachian State Mountaineers play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-0) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Appalachian State Mountaineers face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in Cypress Lake, Florida.

Appalachian State finished 16-16 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Mountaineers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

UNC Wilmington went 24-10 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Seahawks averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 29.1 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.