Appalachian State Mountaineers head to the Northern Illinois Huskies

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Illinois Huskies host the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Huskies averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 11.1 on fast breaks.

Appalachian State went 6-7 on the road and 16-16 overall a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 1.1 bench points last season.

