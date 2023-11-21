AP Player of the Week: Hunter Dickinson of No. 1 Kansas starred in marquee win vs. No. 16 Kentucky

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 2 of the season: HUNTER DICKINSON, Kansas…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s basketball for Week 2 of the season:

HUNTER DICKINSON, Kansas

The 7-foot-2, 260-pound Michigan transfer made a huge impact for the top-ranked Jayhawks in a marquee matchup with Kentucky. He had a game-high 27 points and career-high 21 rebounds — tied for the most in Division I so far this year — as Kansas rallied from 14 down to beat the 16th-ranked Wildcats. He posted the Big 12’s first 25-point, 20-rebound performance against a ranked opponent since Oklahoma’s Blake Griffin in November 2008, along with becoming the first Jayhawk to hit those numbers in any game since Thomas Robinson in December 2011.

RUNNER-UP

Trey Alexander, Creighton. The junior guard averaged 21.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in the eighth-ranked Bluejays’ wins against Iowa and Texas Southern. He nearly became the first Creighton player in program history to record a triple-double that included assists (23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) against the Hawkeyes.

HONORABLE MENTION

Ben Krikke (Iowa), Quinten Post (Boston College), Marcus Tsohonis (Long Beach State).

KEEP AN EYE ON

USC’s Isaiah Collier. The McDonald’s All-American ranked No. 2 in the 247sports recruiting rankings is off to a fast start. The point guard entered Tuesday averaging 21.0 points to tie for the most by any freshman nationally (the other being Harvard’s Malik Mack) while the Pac-12 has named him its top freshman twice in as many weeks.

___

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Cliff Brunt, Gary B. Graves, Beth Harris, Mike Marot, John Marshall, Eric Olson, Dave Skretta.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.