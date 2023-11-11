Live Radio
Anderson’s 29 lead Ball State over Old Dominion 73-68

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 4:41 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jalin Anderson’s 29 points helped Ball State defeat Old Dominion 73-68 on Saturday.

Anderson also added nine rebounds for the Cardinals (2-0). Basheer Jihad scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Mickey Pearson Jr. finished with 13 points.

Chaunce Jenkins finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Monarchs (1-1). Vasean Allette added 15 points and three steals for Old Dominion. Tyrone Williams also had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Ball State plays Tuesday against Oakland City at home, and Old Dominion visits Arkansas on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

