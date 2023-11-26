Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anderson's 24 help Lipscomb…

Anderson’s 24 help Lipscomb down Wofford 85-78 at Northern Classic

The Associated Press

November 26, 2023, 6:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Joe Anderson scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat Wofford 85-78 in a consolation game at the Northern Classic on Sunday.

Owen McCormack added 13 points for the Bisons (5-3). Dylan Faulkner had 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

Corey Tripp led the way for the Terriers (2-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chase Martin added 15 points and six rebounds for Wofford. Kyler Filewich also had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up