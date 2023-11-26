Anderson’s 24 help Lipscomb down Wofford 85-78 at Northern Classic

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Joe Anderson scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat Wofford 85-78 in a consolation game at the…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Joe Anderson scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat Wofford 85-78 in a consolation game at the Northern Classic on Sunday.

Owen McCormack added 13 points for the Bisons (5-3). Dylan Faulkner had 12 points, while adding nine rebounds and three blocks.

Corey Tripp led the way for the Terriers (2-5) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Chase Martin added 15 points and six rebounds for Wofford. Kyler Filewich also had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

