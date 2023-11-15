Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Anderson scores 20 as…

Anderson scores 20 as Lamar downs UTSA 90-82

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 12:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Terry Anderson’s 20 points helped Lamar defeat UTSA 90-82 on Tuesday.

Anderson also added 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-1). Adam Hamilton scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added 14 rebounds and three blocks. BB Knight shot 6 for 14, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Roadrunners (1-2) were led by Adante’ Holiman, who posted 22 points and two steals. Trey Edmonds added 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for UTSA. In addition, PJ Carter finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up