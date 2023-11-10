Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Anderson scores 20 as Central Arkansas knocks off Hendrix 82-39

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 10:13 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Tucker Anderson had 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-39 victory against Hendrix on Friday night.

Anderson was 5 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Bears (1-1). Ibbe Klintman scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line, and added five rebounds. Elias Cato had 14 points and was 6 of 9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Warriors were led by Tyler Deithloff, who recorded eight points. Colten Berry added six points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks for Hendrix. In addition, Colton McMullin had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

