Anderson leads UCSB against UTEP after 21-point game

UCSB Gauchos (0-1) at UTEP Miners (2-0)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB visits the UTEP Miners after Cole Anderson scored 21 points in UCSB’s 82-76 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

UTEP went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Miners allowed opponents to score 68.5 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

UCSB finished 27-8 overall a season ago while going 10-4 on the road. The Gauchos averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

