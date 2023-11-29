Anderson leads San Jose State against Cal Poly after 21-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (5-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Jose State Spartans (5-2) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays the Cal Poly Mustangs after Trey Anderson scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 78-65 win against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Mustangs are 1-0 on their home court. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Quentin Jones averaging 3.2.

The Spartans are 0-1 on the road. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 47.8%.

Cal Poly averages 66.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 62.7 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 75.4 points per game, 2.2 more than the 73.2 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Cal Poly.

Tibet Gorener is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. Anderson is averaging 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

