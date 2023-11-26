Anderson leads Lamar to 84-81 victory over Delaware State in OT

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Terry Anderson six of his 18 points in overtime and Lamar held off Delaware State 84-81…

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Terry Anderson six of his 18 points in overtime and Lamar held off Delaware State 84-81 on Sunday.

Anderson, who scored the first four points in OT, added five rebounds and three steals for the Cardinals (4-3). Chris Pryor scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. BB Knight had 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (2-6) were led in scoring by Martez Robinson, who finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Raymond Somerville added 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Delaware State. Deywilk Tavarez also had 13 points, six assists and three steals.

