Anderson leads Central Arkansas against UAPB after 20-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Tucker Anderson scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-39 win against the Hendrix Warriors.

Central Arkansas went 9-22 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bears averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

UAPB went 10-21 overall with a 2-16 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 12.8 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

