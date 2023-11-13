Anderson leads Central Arkansas against UAPB after 20-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-1) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-1)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Tucker Anderson scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 82-39 win over the Hendrix Warriors.

Central Arkansas finished 6-8 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Bears averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

UAPB went 6-12 in SWAC action and 2-16 on the road a season ago. The Golden Lions averaged 12.8 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

