American visits Harvard following Mack’s 27-point game

American Eagles (4-3) at Harvard Crimson (5-2)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -9.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the American Eagles after Malik Mack scored 27 points in Harvard’s 89-76 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 in home games. Harvard averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. American is fifth in the Patriot League with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Rogers averaging 3.9.

Harvard averages 77.3 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 74.7 American allows. American averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% for Harvard.

Rogers is shooting 50.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 12.7 points for American.

