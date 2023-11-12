American plays Siena for out-of-conference game

Siena Saints (1-1) at American Eagles (0-2)
Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: American takes on Siena in a non-conference matchup.
American finished 8-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Eagles averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.
Siena finished 11-10 in MAAC action and 7-8 on the road last season. The Saints averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.
