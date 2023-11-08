American Eagles to play the William & Mary Tribe on the road

American Eagles (0-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-0) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The William &…

American Eagles (0-1) at William & Mary Tribe (1-0)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe host the American Eagles.

William & Mary went 13-20 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tribe averaged 6.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

American finished 9-9 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Eagles gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.