American Eagles to host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on Wednesday

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at American Eagles (2-3)
Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.
The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. American gives up 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.
Mount St. Mary’s went 13-20 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.
