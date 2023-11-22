American Eagles to host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on Wednesday

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at American Eagles (2-3) Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-2) at American Eagles (2-3)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: The American Eagles host the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. American gives up 76.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-20 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

