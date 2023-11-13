American and Siena square off for non-conference showdown

Siena Saints (1-1) at American Eagles (0-2) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 136.5…

Siena Saints (1-1) at American Eagles (0-2)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on American for a non-conference matchup.

American went 17-15 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Eagles averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

Siena went 17-15 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Saints averaged 12.8 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

