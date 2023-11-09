Amaya Bonner hits late 3-pointer and No. 18 Florida State women beat No. 11 Tennessee 92-91

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 18 Florida State held…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 points, Ta’Niya Latson added 20 points and No. 18 Florida State held off No. 11 Tennessee 92-91 on Thursday night.

Florida State (2-0) beat a Top 25 non-conference opponent for the first time since December 2019.

Amaya Bonner made Florida State’s 13th 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 91-all. Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson grabbed an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession but missed a putback before fouling Alexis Tucker with 24.9 seconds left. Tucker went 1 of 2 from the stripe to put Florida State ahead.

Tennessee elected not to call a timeout and Jackson got into the lane, but her fadeaway jumper rolled off and the buzzer sounded before a putback attempt.

Bonner finished with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Tucker added 17 points and Makayla Timpson had 10 for Florida State. The Seminoles went 13 of 22 from 3-point range.

Florida State made 6 of 8 3-pointers in the first quarter to help build a 34-20 lead. Gordon scored 13 points in the opening 10 minutes and made all three of her 3-pointers. Latson beat the first-quarter buzzer with another 3-pointer to give her nine points.

Jackson finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds for Tennessee (1-1). Jewel Spear added 18 points.

Tess Darby made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter to give Tennessee its first lead, 70-68, since it was 3-0. Darby’s six points came during a 22-5 run.

Florida State plays at Florida on Nov. 17. Tennessee hosts Memphis on Monday.

