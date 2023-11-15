Almonor puts up 21 as Fairleigh Dickinson defeats Saint Peter’s 71-70

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored 21 points and DeVante Jamison made two free throws with 2.3 seconds left…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored 21 points and DeVante Jamison made two free throws with 2.3 seconds left to help Fairleigh Dickinson beat Saint Peter’s 71-70 on Wednesday night.

Almonor was 7 of 16 shooting, including 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Knights (3-1). Jo’el Emanuel scored 16 points, going 6 of 7 and 3 of 7 from the free throw line. Jamison had 11 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Michael Houge led the way for the Peacocks (1-2) with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Marcus Randolph added 18 points for Saint Peter’s. Brent Bland also had 11 points.

