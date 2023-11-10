Almonor leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Seton Hall after 24-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-0) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-0)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Seton Hall Pirates after Ansley Almonor scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 107-63 victory against the Penn State-Brandywine Nittany Lions.

Seton Hall went 17-16 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pirates averaged 68.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.1 last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 12-7 in NEC games and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 34.3 in the paint, 18.4 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.