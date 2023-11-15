Live Radio
Allocco scores 23 points and Princeton knocks off Duquesne 70-67

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 10:18 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Allocco’s 23 points helped Princeton defeat Duquesne 70-67 on Wednesday night.

Princeton led for the last 25 minutes of play but didn’t seal the win until Xaivian Lee made two free throws with less than a second remaining.

Allocco finished 10 of 13 from the field for the Tigers (3-0). Lee scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Blake Peters added 11 points.

Jimmy Clark III led the way for the Dukes (3-1) with 17 points and four steals. Dae Dae Grant added 16 points for Duquesne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

