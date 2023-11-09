Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Allen-Eikens puts up 19…

Allen-Eikens puts up 19 in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 win against Idaho

The Associated Press

November 9, 2023, 11:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 victory against Idaho on Thursday night.

Allen-Eikens had six rebounds for the Matadors (1-1). Keonte Jones scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jasman Sangha shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Terren Frank led the way for the Vandals (0-2) with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. D’Angelo Minnis added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Idaho. In addition, Tyler Mrus had 14 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. CSU Northridge visits Chicago State and Idaho hosts Evergreen State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up