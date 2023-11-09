Allen-Eikens puts up 19 in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 win against Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 victory against Idaho on Thursday night. Allen-Eikens…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 19 points in CSU Northridge’s 76-73 victory against Idaho on Thursday night.

Allen-Eikens had six rebounds for the Matadors (1-1). Keonte Jones scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jasman Sangha shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Terren Frank led the way for the Vandals (0-2) with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. D’Angelo Minnis added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Idaho. In addition, Tyler Mrus had 14 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. CSU Northridge visits Chicago State and Idaho hosts Evergreen State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

