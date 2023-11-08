Allen-Eikens leads CSU Northridge against Idaho after 22-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (0-1) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the…

CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) at Idaho Vandals (0-1)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Idaho Vandals after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points in CSU Northridge’s 88-79 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

Idaho went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 6-10 at home. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.9 last season.

CSU Northridge finished 7-25 overall with a 0-14 record on the road last season. The Matadors allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

