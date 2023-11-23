Alexis leads Chattanooga against Evansville after 22-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-0)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Evansville Purple Aces after Sam Alexis scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 68-63 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Chattanooga went 18-17 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Mocs allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shoot 42.3% from the field last season.

Evansville went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 62.4 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 18.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.