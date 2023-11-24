Alexis leads Chattanooga against Evansville after 22-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -8; over/under…

Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-0)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -8; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Sam Alexis scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 68-63 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Chattanooga finished 18-17 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 37.7% from deep last season.

Evansville finished 5-27 overall a season ago while going 1-14 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 6.5 second-chance points and 14.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

