Alexander leads No. 8 Creighton against North Dakota State after 20-point game

North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at Creighton Bluejays (1-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -24.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Creighton hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Trey Alexander scored 20 points in Creighton’s 105-54 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Creighton went 13-2 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Bluejays shot 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota State finished 5-10 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 9.2 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

