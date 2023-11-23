Alcorn State visits Clemson following Girard’s 23-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Clemson Tigers (4-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on…

Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Clemson Tigers (4-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Joseph Girard III scored 23 points in Clemson’s 85-68 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

Clemson went 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 67.9 points per game and shoot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Braves have gone 0-6 away from home. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.3.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

