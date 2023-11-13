Alcorn State visits Arkansas State after Todd’s 31-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on the Alcorn State Braves after Taryn Todd scored 31 points in Arkansas State’s 81-75 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Arkansas State finished 10-8 at home a season ago while going 13-20 overall. The Red Wolves averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

Alcorn State went 10-10 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Braves gave up 70.6 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.