Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Alcorn State takes on…

Alcorn State takes on UAB after Kendall’s 28-point outing

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at UAB Blazers (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -17.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays the UAB Blazers after Jeremiah Kendall scored 28 points in Alcorn State’s 100-86 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 17-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 80.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Alcorn State finished 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up