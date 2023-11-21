Albany (NY) Great Danes take on the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (0-4) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3) Glens Falls, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Army Black Knights (0-4) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-3)

Glens Falls, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes square off against the Army Black Knights in Glens Falls, New York.

Albany (NY) finished 8-23 overall with a 5-10 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Great Danes averaged 5.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Army finished 17-16 overall with a 6-7 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Black Knights averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

