Alabama State visits Samford after Marshall’s 20-point game

Alabama State Hornets (1-3) at Samford Bulldogs (2-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the Alabama State Hornets after Jermaine Marshall scored 20 points in Samford’s 89-72 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Samford finished 21-11 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 8.6 on fast breaks.

Alabama State finished 2-18 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 63.3 points per game last season, 25.1 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

