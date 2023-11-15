Alabama State secures 115-51 victory over D-III Oglethorpe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — D’ante Bass had 18 points in Alabama State’s 115-51 victory against Oglethorpe on Tuesday. Bass also…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — D’ante Bass had 18 points in Alabama State’s 115-51 victory against Oglethorpe on Tuesday.

Bass also added 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Hornets (1-2). Micah Octave added 17 points while going 6 of 8 (4 for 4 from 3-point range), and grabbed five rebounds. TJ Madlock had 16 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the foul line.

Uba Ezigbo finished with nine points for the Stormy Petrels. Perry Robinson added nine points for Oglethorpe. Jordan James also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

