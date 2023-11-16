Alabama State Hornets travel to take on the Memphis Tigers

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0)
Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets.
Memphis went 26-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.8 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.
Alabama State went 6-12 in SWAC games and 2-18 on the road a season ago. The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
