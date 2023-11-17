Live Radio
Alabama State Hornets set to take on the Memphis Tigers Friday

The Associated Press

November 17, 2023, 3:41 AM

Alabama State Hornets (1-2) at Memphis Tigers (2-0)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets.

Memphis finished 26-9 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 18.2 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 19.5 bench points last season.

Alabama State finished 2-18 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

