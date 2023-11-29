Alabama A&M takes on Tennessee State, seeks to stop 5-game slide

Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7;…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M aims to break its five-game slide when the Bulldogs play Tennessee State.

The Bulldogs play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Alabama A&M has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-1 on the road. Tennessee State is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Bulldogs. Dylan McLean is averaging 7.8 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Alabama A&M.

EJ Bellinger is averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 11.0 points for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.