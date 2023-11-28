Alabama A&M takes on Tennessee State, aims to break 5-game skid

Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M heads…

Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M heads into the matchup with Tennessee State as losers of five games in a row.

The Bulldogs play their first home game after going 0-5 to start the season. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 30.2 rebounds. Dailin Smith paces the Bulldogs with 4.0 boards.

The Tigers are 1-1 on the road. Tennessee State has a 2-1 record against teams over .500.

Alabama A&M is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State’s 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has given up to its opponents (50.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 40.4% and averaging 14.0 points for Alabama A&M.

EJ Bellinger is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.9 points. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

