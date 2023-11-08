Alabama A&M faces North Alabama for non-conference showdown

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at North Alabama Lions
Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in non-conference action.
North Alabama finished 18-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Lions averaged 5.8 steals, 3.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.
Alabama A&M finished 15-18 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Bulldogs shot 44.1% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
