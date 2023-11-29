Alabama A&M defeats Tennessee State 85-83 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Tennessee State 85-83 in overtime on Wednesday…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Omari Peek-Green scored 20 points as Alabama A&M beat Tennessee State 85-83 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Peek-Green was 6 of 11 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (1-5). Dailin Smith scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Lorenzo Downey had 12 points and shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers (5-3) were led in scoring by Kinyon Hodges, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals. EJ Bellinger added 19 points for Tennessee State. Christian Brown also had 17 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

