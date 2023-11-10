Akron Zips to host Southern Miss Golden Eagles Friday

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at Akron Zips (1-0) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at Akron Zips (1-0)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Akron finished 15-1 at home last season while going 22-11 overall. The Zips averaged 13.4 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

Southern Miss went 25-8 overall with an 8-7 record on the road last season. The Golden Eagles gave up 66.1 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

