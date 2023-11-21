Live Radio
Akron Zips and the Drake Bulldogs square off

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:41 AM

Drake Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Akron Zips (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips will face the Drake Bulldogs at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Zips are 4-1 in non-conference play. Akron has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake finished 27-8 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

