Akron Zips and the Drake Bulldogs square off

Drake Bulldogs (3-1) vs. Akron Zips (4-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips will face the Drake Bulldogs at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Zips are 4-1 in non-conference play. Akron has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Drake finished 27-8 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

