Akron secures 72-54 victory against Southern Miss

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 17 points in Akron’s 72-54 win against Southern Miss in a nonconference game…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 17 points in Akron’s 72-54 win against Southern Miss in a nonconference game on Friday night.

Johnson went 8 of 11 from the field for the Zips (2-0). Enrique Freeman scored 13 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Greg Tribble was 3 of 5 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Austin Crowley led the Golden Eagles (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Donovan Ivory added 10 points and four steals for Southern Miss. Victor Iwuakor also had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

Akron takes on Heidelberg at home on Tuesday, and Southern Miss hosts Xavier (LA) on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.