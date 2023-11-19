Akron beats Florida International 77-71

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Enrique Freeman’s 27 points helped Akron defeat Florida International 77-71 on Sunday night at…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Enrique Freeman’s 27 points helped Akron defeat Florida International 77-71 on Sunday night at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Freeman added 14 rebounds for the Zips (4-0). Nate Johnson was 4-of-7 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 10 points. Mikal Dawson had nine points and shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers (1-4,) were led by Petar Krivokapic, who posted 26 points and two steals. Arturo Dean added 14 points, nine assists and four steals for Florida International. Mohamed Sanogo also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.