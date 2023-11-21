Ajiboye’s 21 lead Valparaiso past Western Illinois 73-66

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ola Ajiboye scored 21 points as Valparaiso beat Western Illinois 73-66 on Tuesday night. Ajiboye had…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ola Ajiboye scored 21 points as Valparaiso beat Western Illinois 73-66 on Tuesday night.

Ajiboye had eight rebounds for the Beacons (3-2). Cooper Schwieger scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jahari Williamson shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

The Leathernecks (2-3, Ohio Valley Conference) were led by Jesiah West, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. James Dent Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Western Illinois. In addition, Drew Cisse finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.