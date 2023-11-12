Ajayi scores 27 and grabs 11 rebounds, Pepperdine downs Lafayette 76-53

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 27 points and 11 rebounds and Pepperdine beat Lafayette 76-53 on Sunday night.…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 27 points and 11 rebounds and Pepperdine beat Lafayette 76-53 on Sunday night.

Malik Moore was 4 of 6 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to add 15 points for the Waves (2-1). Houston Mallette had 10 points and was 4 of 12 shooting.

The Leopards (0-3) were led by Justin Vander Baan, who recorded 14 points. Kyle Jenkins added eight points, two steals and two blocks for Lafayette.

Pepperdine’s next game is Monday against LIU at home, and Lafayette hosts Wilkes on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

